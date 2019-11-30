Obituary: George Nello Moretti

July 28, 1937 ~ November 25, 2019
George Nello Moretti, 82, of Jerome, passed away at his home on November 25, 2019.
George was born on July 28, 1937, in Gilroy, California, the son of Albino and Rita Moretti. George was raised in Gilroy and graduated from Gilroy High School in 1955.
On February 4, 1966, he married Beverly Ann Hohberg. They settled in Jerome in 1973, where they raised two daughters.
George spent several years working construction, then owned and operated Moretti Construction until his retirement.
George loved to fish with his buddies and cook for his family and friends. He made the simplest meals a feast. The New Year's Eve Crab Cioppino night was a huge hit for more than 30 years – friends and family all gathered around his kitchen table to enjoy the food, wine and stories.
George is survived by his two daughters, Michelle (Tim) Nault of Meridian and Marilyn Moretti (Jacob Clendenon) of Shorewood, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Miah, Austin and Katherine; and many extended family members and friends.
His family would like to thank the family, friends and neighbors that always stopped in to check on him over the years. A special thanks to his sister, Mary Ann Pappani, who was there whenever he needed something or even when he said he didn't.
In true George fashion, he did not want a service or party – never wanted the attention on him. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on George's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
