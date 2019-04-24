March 1, 1931—April 22, 2019
On April 22, 2019, George L. Swarner was re-united with his soul-mate, Dorothy Joan Swarner. George Lewis Swarner was born March 1, 1931 to George Clarence Swarner and Ava Margaret (Clemmer) Swarner at Hartford, Kansas.
This was the time of the Great Depression, Drought and the Dust Bowl. The family migrated to Appleton, Idaho in 1936, and later moved to the family home, 2 ½ miles south of Wendell, Idaho.
George attended and graduated from Wendell Public Schools.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1949 serving in the Korean War. He joined the Idaho National Guard in April 1973 and was Honorably Discharged in May, 1982 with rank of SSG.
George met his first wife, Vivian Sue Stacey, they were married in Waynesville, Missouri in December 1950. This marriage resulted in four children; David, George, Myra and Lisa. They had 27 good years together.
George’s career was with the State of Idaho, Transportation Department, Division of Highways. He concluded his career by retiring in Shoshone, Idaho with 32 ½ years of service.
He played guitar, was lead vocalist and performed with several bands in the 1960’s and 1970’s in local clubs and pubs. He later formed his own group and named them “The Sinners”. He jokingly said, “We lived up to our name.”
George married Dorothy “Dot” Joan Dayley, his “soul-mate”, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on July 1, 1978. This marriage added five more children; Connie, Jerry, Lori, Frankie and Debra. They were blessed with 32.5 great years together.
George and Dot traveled extensively in their motor home. Their favorite spot was Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada.
George and Dot were faithful and dedicated members of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Twin Falls. He served as a Eucharistic Minister, they both participated in the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel. They were also past members of the Board of Directors for St. Vincent De Paul and he is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
George was preceded in death by this parents, George C. and Ava M. (Clemmer) Swarner; two brothers, Bill V. Swarner and Dale M. Swarner; both wives, Vivian S. (Stacey) Swarner and Dorothy J. (Dayley) Swarner; son, David L. Swarner; daughter-in-law Penny D. (Sturgeon) Swarner and one stillborn daughter, Francine M. Herman.
He is survived by his sister, Pearl M. (Gary) Harshbarger of Russellville, Alabama; his blended family of three sons; George A. (Sharon) Swarner of San Antonio, Texas; Jerry C. (Karen) Knauss of Pilot Butte, Saskatchewan, Canada; Frankie A. (Shirleen) Herman of Hailey, Idaho; his five daughters, Myra S. (Bob) Anderson of Clarkston, Washington; Lisa L. Gamble of Portales, New Mexico; Connie L. (Larry) McCauley of Twin Falls, Idaho; Lori L. (Richard) Paxton of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Debra A. (Bob) Horton of Twin Falls, Idaho; as well as 25 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. East in Twin Falls with Father Joseph Lustig celebrating. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. A Rosary Prayer Service will be recited, Wednesday, April 24, at 6:30 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls with Deacon John Hurley reciting. A viewing for family and friends will take place on April 24, 2019 from 5:00pm until the time of the Rosary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in George’s name to St. Edward’s Catholic Church Building Fund. Contributions may be given to funeral chapel staff or mailed to Reynolds Funeral Chapel, P.O Box 1142, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
