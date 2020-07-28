Obituary: George Frederickson

George Frederickson was born July 17, 1934 in Twin Falls Idaho, the son of Jack and Zelpha Richins Frederickson. As part of a large, loving family, George and all his siblings worked hand-in-hand with their parents to support the family drive-in and Frederickson’s Fine Candy and Ice Cream. The hard work was balanced by lots of fun, and as an Idaho boy through and through, George loved hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers. George had many friends and loved the social aspects of school. According to his mother, he never made a friend he didn’t keep; this would include his best and lifetime friend Clark Whitehead. But initially George did not show too much promise as a scholar, often getting kicked out of class for joking or talking. Teachers frequently sent the unruly boy to the library as punishment. Bored, and desperate for entertainment, he began reading books to pass the time. Exposure to the world of ideas contained in books, intended as punishment, sparked in George a love of learning that changed the course of his life forever.