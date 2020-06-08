Obituary: George Edward Lincke

July 24, 1928 - June 5, 2020
RUPERT – George Edward Lincke, a 91-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away in the comfort of his home on June 5, 2020.
George was born on July 24, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. George served with the United States Army in Germany as part of the 17th Armored Engineer Battalion 2nd Armored Division during the end of World War II. He met the love of his life, Anne Marie (Nanci) Patterson in 1954; and they were happily married on January 28, 1956, in Pennsylvania. They welcomed two children into the world, Kathleen Marie and George Edward Jr. He spent much of his life working in various aspects of the automotive industry.
In 1970, George and Nanci packed up their family, starting an adventure of their lives to Idaho, settling in Rupert. He was a man of giving and donated his time to the community delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, and, in his younger years, as a women's softball coach. When not donating time, he loved to travel throughout the United States with his wife and family.
George was a devout Catholic man and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. He was tremendously loved by his family and friends.
George was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nanci; children, Kathleen (Malcolm) Markee and George (Donna) Lincke; and grandchildren, Blake (Monica) Markee and Christina Markee.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F Street, in Rupert. Interment with the conferring military honors will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, ID 83350; or a charity of choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
