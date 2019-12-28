March 31, 1944—December 27, 2019
George E. McLaughlin Jr., 75, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
George was born on March 31, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of George E. McLaughlin, Sr. and Betty Adkins McLaughlin.
He is survived by: his wife – Linda McLaughlin; his daughter – Lana Gnesa and family, and son – Gene McLaughlin and family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Fellowship—Assembly of God Church at 204 Montana Street in Gooding. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
A viewing will be held at Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
