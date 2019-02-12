Obituary: George E Haney Jr

July 22, 1921—February 8, 2019
George E. Haney Jr, age 97, of Filer, Idaho, died peacefully, surrounded by family, February 8, 2019 in Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at noon at the Filer LDS Church, 841 W Midway, Filer, ID. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park & Mortuary, 3401 S Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. To leave condolences please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Local flower deliveries can be made to Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. No., Buhl, ID 83316
