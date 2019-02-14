February 28, 1931—February 11, 2019
George DeVern Fuller was born on February 28, 1931 to Ernest and Mildred Fuller in Twin Falls, Idaho. He passed away on February 11, 2019 surrounded by family in Twin Falls. DeVern’s tenacity for life and stubborn will is notorious amongst those who knew him well.
DeVern is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara, his children, Debra (late David J.) Brown, Audrey (Bill) Bitzenburg and Curtis Fuller (Rick Ruby), 7 grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Miles, Hilary (Dave) Bartholomew, Ashlee (Justin) Junge, Hannah (Tyson) Clark, Cole (Kris) Bitzenburg, Jordan (Gwen) Fuller and Caitlyn (Grant) Borchelt, 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Maurice Fuller, and many other family members and friends.
A service and reception to celebrate DeVern’s life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in DeVern’s name to the Magic Valley Humane Society, 420 Victory Ave., Twin Falls, ID 83301, twinfallsanimalshelter.com or to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center, PO Box 482, Twin Falls, ID 83303, risingstarsriding.weebly.com.
