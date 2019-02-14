Try 1 month for 99¢

February 28, 1931—February 11, 2019

George DeVern Fuller was born on February 28, 1931 to Ernest and Mildred Fuller in Twin Falls, Idaho. He passed away on February 11, 2019 surrounded by family in Twin Falls. DeVern’s tenacity for life and stubborn will is notorious amongst those who knew him well.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

DeVern is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara, his children, Debra (late David J.) Brown, Audrey (Bill) Bitzenburg and Curtis Fuller (Rick Ruby), 7 grandchildren, Sarah (Dave) Miles, Hilary (Dave) Bartholomew, Ashlee (Justin) Junge, Hannah (Tyson) Clark, Cole (Kris) Bitzenburg, Jordan (Gwen) Fuller and Caitlyn (Grant) Borchelt, 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Maurice Fuller, and many other family members and friends.

A service and reception to celebrate DeVern’s life will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in DeVern’s name to the Magic Valley Humane Society, 420 Victory Ave., Twin Falls, ID 83301, twinfallsanimalshelter.com or to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center, PO Box 482, Twin Falls, ID 83303, risingstarsriding.weebly.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: George DeVern Fuller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments