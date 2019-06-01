June 10, 2019 – May 26, 2019
George Calvin “KELLY” Jackson passed away on May 26, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho, just 15 days short of his 94th birthday. He left this mortal world to be reunited with his departed wife, parents, family and friends.
Kelly was born on June 10, 1925, in Magna, Utah to Willard and Hazel Fife Jackson. He was the third of seven children born to that union. He is survived by his children, Kelly Jackson (Carol) of Twin Falls, Kristie Rue (John) of Meridian, Gregory Jackson of Meridian; and Aaron Scott Jackson of Twin Falls; grandchildren, Kelly “KJ” Jackson (Molly), Tanya Smith (Darrell), Chad Rue (Jennifer), Kelli Anne Boren (Ted), Jeremy Rue (Jill), Erin Jackson, Jennifer Boisvert (Chris), Scott Jackson, and Ellie Jackson; and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister- in- law, Claribel Prince; his sister, Ramona Groves (Keith); and brothers, Carl Jackson (Nancy) and Earl Jackson (Beverly); and a legion of nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his loving and supportive wife of 72 years, Melba M. Jackson; his parents; his brother, Willard Glen Jackson (Claribel); his sisters, Bessie Standlee and Marguerite Douglass; and brothers- in- law, Dale Standlee, Nephi Douglass and Keith Groves.
Several years after his birth the family moved to the Bacon Ranch northeast of Jerome, Idaho. A few years later his parents purchased a small farm a few miles west of the Bacon Ranch. In the years that followed, the depression struck, and times were very hard. Every member of the family was expected and required to do their part. Kelly worked in the fields on the family farm irrigating, topping beets, pulling weeds, cutting and hauling hay. He herded his parents’ and the neighbors’ cows on the desert to graze. Kelly developed a special relationship with his Mother, calling her his “Special Lady”. If she needed help, he was there. He always marveled at the hard work and sacrifices she made to keep the family, fed, clothed and heading in the right direction.During this time Kelly worked for neighbors whenever he had a chance to earn extra money to help the family sustain itself. He helped plant and harvest, run derricks and feed bundled grain into the old-time stationary thrashing machines. As he entered his teenage years the family purchased a 1936 Ford truck. He, his brother Glen, and sister, Bessie, used it to transport hay, beans, beets and other farm products throughout the Magic Valley and as far north as the Camas Prairie and the Wood River Valley. He forged lifelong bonds with many of the neighbors for whom he worked and farmers whose crops he hauled. He earned a reputation for hard work, honesty and reliability that came to characterize his entire life.
Then came Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II. Despite the fact his brother Glen was already serving in the Navy, Kelly was drafted into the Army in January of 1943. He trained at Fort Douglas, Utah and Camp Fannin, Texas. After training as a mortarman to be in the glider infantry, Kelly and his unit were deployed to England as part of the 101st Airborne. On September 17, 1944, his unit participated in Operation Market Garden, one of the largest airborne operations in U. S. military history.
His unit was assigned to capture and protect bridges near Arnhem, Holland, the capture of which was intended to open the door for Allied troops to move into Germany. This action is depicted in the popular movie, “A Bridge Too Far”. Operation Market Garden was a failure and as the Allies began retreating, Kelly and his unit were stranded far behind the German lines. After several days of fierce fighting trying to get back to the American lines, Kelly and the few surviving members of his unit were captured by the German Army. Kelly spent the next seven months in a POW camp near Munich, Germany. The conditions were severe with little food, heat or clothing. Each day the POW’s were transported to Munich and other surrounding cities to rebuild bombed railroads, help rescue civilians trapped in bombed buildings and recover the bodies of those who had been killed.
Kelly and his fellow POW’s were liberated by the advancing army of General Patton on May 1, 1945. Several weeks later they boarded a ship at Le Harve, France headed back to the United States. As Kelly remembered, “after 15 days or so we reached New York and saw the ‘Great Lady’ come into sight. What a great feeling that was.” Kelly never forgot the sight, sounds and sacrifices of war. While he did not often talk of them, they were memories he could not forget.
After reaching home Kelly returned to the family farm and used his back pay from the Army to buy a bigger and better “used” truck to restart the trucking operation. It was a 1937 Chevrolet and the excellence of that truck turned him into a lifelong owner of General Motors vehicles. He also began courting the best looking and brightest young woman in town, Melba Mae Bauman. On May 1, 1946, one year after being liberated from POW camp, Kelly and Melba were married. On September 13, 1949, accompanied by friends Ruth and Lynn Burnham, Kelly and Melba were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
They formed a lifelong partnership that lasted until Melba’s death in August of 2018. Throughout those years they supported each other in whatever the other was doing. When they were farming or operating a service station, Kelly did the work and Melba did the books. When Kelly needed help learning how to track meat sales when he managed the meat market at Safeway, Melba was there to help. For the 35 years that Melba was Secretary to the Jerome Highway District, Kelly attended every board meeting to carry the voluminous books, bids and maps that were required at each meeting. While Melba was doing the books for her private clients and for Scott Jackson Trucking, Kelly did all the banking, ran the errands and was always on hand to help.
Kelly farmed until the early 1960’s when he had to stop for health reasons. But that did not slow him down. He opened Kelly’s American Oil Service Station on Main Street in downtown Jerome which he operated for several years. At the same time Kelly, Melba and enterprising son, Scott, started raising several acres of vegetables, squash, cantaloupe and berries each summer. The produce was sold to local grocery stores and to an ever-expanding drive up – pickup cliental. This enterprise lasted for almost ten years and consumed every minute during the summer that Kelly and Melba were not at their daytime jobs.
In the late 1960’s Kelly decided he was going to learn to cut meat. His friends, Paul Pratt and Henry Giles, taught him the trade. Soon thereafter he wrangled a “temporary” position with Safeway. He spent the next 17 years working for Safeway, first as a relief meat cutter, then as a journeyman meat cutter and finally as the manager of the meat market in the new Safeway store in Jerome. The store was located in the same complex as China Village which gave Kelly ample opportunity to associate with his friend, Sammy Wong. He retired from Safeway in 1987. Retirement was not, however, in his vocabulary, so he immediately began helping Melba and Scott at Scott Jackson Trucking. He became the chief banker, head of security and traffic control, parts runner and master of energy conservation. His contributions were invaluable.
As years passed many of Kelly’s and Melba’s friends and neighbors began to need help. Kelly went out of his way to visit them at home or at care facilities and to take them to doctors and hospitals as far away as Salt Lake City. While visiting at a local care facility, he noticed that one of Melba’s close friends needed her hair done. He called a local beauty shop and made arrangements for her hair to be done on a regular basis from that day forward.
In 2010 Kelly and Melba moved to Meridian to live with their daughter, Kristie and her husband John. They lived there until 2018 when Melba’s health failed and she needed more assistance than Kelly, Kristie, John and son, Gregory, could provide. They moved into the Morning Star care facility in Boise and lived there until Melba passed away on August 1, 2018. From the day they left Jerome, Kelly was always at the side of his wife attending to her needs. After the death of his wife, Kelly returned to the Magic Valley. He resided at the Grace Assisted Living Facility in Twin Falls. The location put him close to the valley and farmland he loved and his sons, Kelly and Scott. He enjoyed outings to watch harvesting and planting. The new Amalgamated beet dump at the intersection of 93 and 25 and Shoshone Falls were particular favorites. And he liked to eat out. It was the highlight of every week.
Kelly left a legacy of hard work, honesty, reliability and caring. His needs were always second to those of his family. He sacrificed time and time again to ensure that his children were given every opportunity to succeed. If his children needed help, he was there. He took great satisfaction from the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, knowing his efforts had helped pave the way. His daughter, Kristie, expressed the sentiments of the entire family in an 80th birthday tribute she wrote for him: “… you have cared for us without fail, inspired us with your good works and loved each of us unconditionally. You are constant, strong and true. You are a role model for us all. Your strengths are reflected in all of our lives.
Father, you are loved without measure. We know how you have sacrificed throughout your life-for your parents, brothers and sisters, for your country and for freedom, for your wife and children, for your grandchildren, great-grandchildren…. Your legacy is just beginning.”
As Kelly’s family we want to offer a special thanks to the staff at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls, for the care and concern extended to our father during his stay with them. We love you father.
Private family services were held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kelly’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
