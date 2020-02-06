Obituary: Gene Stephen Coltrin

June 3, 1932—February 3, 2020
Gene Stephen Coltrin, 87, passed away Monday, Feb, 3, 2020 in Tucson Arizona, from complications of Alzheimer’s.
Gene was born on June 3, 1932 in Burley, Idaho to Ira and Ocea Coltrin and grew up in Burley. He married Emma Cottle on July 2, 1953. Together they raised two sons and two daughters. Gene spent his life in service to his family, community, and church.
Gene graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in Pharmacy and received subsequent degrees from the University of Arizona culminating with a Doctorate in Education. He spent many years as a pharmacist. He worked teaching high school science at Canyon del Oro High School in Tucson and Burley High School. Gene finished his teaching career as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in both Cassia County Idaho and Pocatello, Idaho.
He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life. He worked with the Young Men and in many Bishoprics. He served as Bishop twice, once in Springdale, Idaho and once in Pocatello, Idaho. He was in the temple presidency of the St George Temple. He loved to teach Gospel Doctrine.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Emma Cottle Coltrin; Children Stephen (Wendy) Coltrin of Lehi Utah, Susan (Stan) Vaterlaus of Tucson Arizona, Lyn (Ernie) Hale of Oakley Idaho,and David (Rebecca) Coltrin of Nagoya Japan; and 14 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sumter Building, 3500 W Sumter Dr, Tucson Arizona 85741. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Binghampton Cemetery, 4001 N Alvernon Way, Tucson Arizona 85718.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Adair Funeral Home.
