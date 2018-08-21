Obituary: Gene M. Davis

January 21,1931 – August 18, 2018
Long time Magic Valley resident, Gene M. Davis, 87, passed away Saturday afternoon August 18, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls.
Gene was born to Leslie and Bessie (Witt) Davis on January 21, 1931 in Twin Falls. The family lived in Jerome, Murtaugh, Filer, and Baker, Idaho before relocating back to Twin Falls. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1949. During his high school years, Gene took pride in driving truck for Wagner trucking. He later began working with his father at Leslie Davis & Son Implement. It was there that his love of farming branched out into other aspects of agriculture. He was hard working, had a huge open heart, and was a larger than life character. Gene knew everyone from the little-known to the well-known and was a friend to all.
He was active in the First Baptist Church where he met the love of his life, Gloria Doschades.
They were married October 11, 1953.
Gene is survived by his four children Shirley Moeller, Beverly (Earl) Taylor of Twin Falls, Cindy (John D.) Mead of San Diego, CA and Mark (Ani) Davis of Holly Springs, NC; his sister Bette Smith of Twin Falls and Linda Charleton of MT; his grandchildren Dustin (Jeni), Kindsey, Jordan (Annika), Spencer, Hunter, and Jaydan: special great-grandchildren Maggi, Palmer, Bridger, Kesten, Kouper, Quinn and Crosby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife – Gloria, a brother – Kenneth and his sisters Barbara Gurski and Norma Davis. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in the Twin Falls Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgeview Estates (his home away from home) and Visions Hospice for their compassion, care and professionalism.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Gene’s name to the CSI Rodeo Team, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, ID 83303-1238.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
