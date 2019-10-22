August 31, 1935—October 18, 2019
Gene Fredrick Wright, 84 of Burley, Idaho passed away Oct. 18, 2019 at his home in Burley surrounded by loved ones. Gene was born Aug. 31, 1935 at his Grandmother Wright’s home in Canton, Pennsylvania to Raymond Stull & Mary Konrad Wright. In 1948 the Wright family moved to Heyburn, Idaho to help farm the Konrad homestead. He attended Heyburn School graduating with the Class of 1954. Gene enjoyed growing up on the farm with his sisters & brother who were also his best friends. He was a great example of a “Big Brother.”
He married Gladys Bunn in 1959. To this union their daughter Carol was born. They were later divorced. In 1989 he married Denise Orr. On her passing he became a single parent raising Chinoah and Deborah Orr until they graduated.
On January 3, 1997 Gene married his best friend and love of his life, Etta Warren Dalley Wright. They enjoyed taking trips, camping, four-wheeler rides and participating in anything outdoors. As a teenager, Gene worked at Wayne Konrad’s Phillips 66 Station. He later worked at Haight Motors and at Handy Truck Lines, where he retired.
Gene’s spare time was spent volunteering for the Idaho Fish & Game. He was honored as Reservist of the year many times and was recognized in Washington DC by Field & Stream Magazine as a Hero for Conservation for his many hours of dedicated service to the Idaho Fish & Game.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol (Kent Warr), step children Chinoah (Toby) Halverson and Deborah Orr. Sisters, Naomi (Lanny) Ames, Betty (Earl) Johnson, Donna (Lawrence) Burch, Marie (Craig) Nielsen and brother Edward (Kathy) Wright. Grandchildren, Adam (Cassie) Warr, Austin (Chelsey) Warr, Grady Halverson, Gabby Halverson, Jadyn Volk, and Kyler Orr. Great Granddaughters, Kolbie Warr, Stacey Warr, Jessie Warr, Brynlee Warr & Kalin Warr and many nieces & nephews. Gene is also survived by Etta’s grandchildren who held a special place in his heart, Crystal (Bruce) Chan, Lisa (John) Misner, Janel (Chad) Stith, Scott ( Amy) Southern, Ivan Daniel (Kandice) Southern, Nathan (Rochelle) Southern, Alisha (Ryan) Searle, Ivana(Keenan) Sinclair, Warren Dalley as well as many great grandchildren & great great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Barbara, Kathy, Kippi, Laura & Pastor Dan at Harrison Hope Hospice for their care. Gene appreciated the many calls and visits he received from friends and family before his passing.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the funeral home and from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday also at the funeral home. Services will conclude with the burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
