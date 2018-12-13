Obituary: Gene E. McClure

Gene E. McClure, 78, of Caldwell, passed away on Dec 11, 2018, at a local hospital of natural causes.
Gene grew up in Eden, Idaho and married his High School sweetheart, Connie Case. Gene served in the Air Force and farmed in the Eden area before working in Agri-business. He later started a long and successful career in Insurance adjusting, moving to many different locations in Idaho before settling down in Caldwell, Idaho. Gene was known to all as a good man with a good sense of humor.
He is survived by partner, Annie Flanders; his sons, Anthony and Brent;grandchildren, Celine, Brandon, and Sean; and great-granddaughter, Jenna.He was preceded in death by his wife Connie in 2015.
Please join us in a service celebrating Gene’s life at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell at 12 noon on Monday the 17th of December. There will be a reception at 1:30PM at the Golden Corral in Nampa. Burial will be Tuesday the 18th of December at 10AM in Twin Falls at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
