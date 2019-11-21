Obituary: Gaynl Louise Brown

May 2,1944—November 18, 2019
Gaynl Louise Brown, Angel #1, was born on May 2, 1944 in Rupert, Idaho to Keith and Viola Ashton Brown. Gaynl was special and we received many important life lessons from her, which continually enrich our lives. We are grateful, honored, and blessed to have been a part of her family. Gaynl had limitations, or did she? She had boundless joy, love of life, love of babies, loved to tease and to be teased back.
Gaynl loved her nieces and nephews, all babies and small children. Holding them would often bring tears of joy to her eyes and big smiles. She was, of course, an excellent babysitter.
Music and dancing brought Gaynl great joy. That girl had rhythm! She loved to dance with her boyfriend, Herbie, and is today dancing with him again. A favorite song she liked to sing was “One Day At A Time” by Crystal Gayle. One fish at a time was what happened when Gaynl went fishing. Her favorite fishing partners were her Grandpa Brown and Grandma Ashton. She loved her momma and could always be found by her side. She enjoyed time with her friends, going for walks to the dime store, getting a coffee, having her nails done, and bowling.
Work was also very important to Gaynl. Working at Arctic Circle, the Salvation Army, and the Kimberly Nursing Home brought her great pride. She loved doing a good job, beaming with pride when she received approving looks. No one loved a bouquet of flowers more than she did. “Make My So Happy” she would state.
On the other side, when she faced something she didn’t want to do or when she showed that stubborn side, “Muh Not Have To” was a well used phrase of Gaynl’s.
Speaking of food, she was particular about her potato soup. She would watch it and watch it and then it would finally be proclaimed, “Ready to Eat” and it was Potatolicious.
Gaynl was also an artist. She looked forward to her ceramics class once a week and created numerous works of art, some of which won prizes at the local fair.
The bright inner light within her, her friendly smile, and gentle touch will forever play a part in the lives of those who were fortunate to know her.
Her daddy was known in the family for his strong hand grip. He would squeeze your hand until you said “Sweet Sweet Daddy or Sweet Sweet Grandpa. Gaynl, as well, had a very strong grip. However, when she squeezed your hand the grip you felt wrapped right around your heart and never let go.
Gaynl is survived by her mother, Viola Ashton Brown, and the remaining (four) Angels, Shirlene Messner (Bob), Linda Black (Burt), Kathy Sherman (Rob), Karla Scott (Greg), and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Keith Eugene Brown, and cousins, Aaron Mullins and Ragen Scott.
Her earthly ending has a beginning tucked inside.
Dance, Dance, Dance
“Muh Go Now”
Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
