July 15, 1943—November 16, 2019
HEYBURN – Gaylon Melvin Kidd, a 76-year-old Heyburn resident, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, with his family by his side.
Gaylon was born July 15, 1943, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Melvin James and Edna Irene (Lee) Kidd. Gaylon graduated Burley High School in 1961. After graduation, he attended auto body school at Idaho State University. He married Diana King in 1963 and together they had two children, Clint and Coral. They were later divorced.
After completing auto body school, he worked at Hanzel’s Chevrolet in Rupert. In 1973, he opened his own business, Gaylon’s Auto Body, which he owned and operated until his retirement in 1993, when he sold the business to his son, Clint.
Gaylon married Nancy Lou Harkness in 1988 enjoying many years of happiness until her death. He loved life and lived it to its fullest. Camping, boating, water skiing, cars, and racing were among his greatest passions. Throughout his life he built an incredible group of friends creating many great memories.
Gaylon is survived by his children, Clint Kidd (Darla) of Declo, and Coral Torix (Derek) of Paul; two grandchildren, Chase Kidd (Kayla) and Lexi Walters (Brye), both of Twin Falls; two great-grandchildren, Acelynn Kidd and Avery Walters; two step-grandchildren, Dustin Carson (Nicole) and Tyler Carson (Mardisol), both of Burley; five step-great-grandchildren, Mason Zimmerman, Will Carson, Kenadee Carson, Olivia Carson, and Kase Carson; and his loving companion, Nancy Orthman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and two sisters, Ione Bailey and Raedean Worner.
At Gaylon’s request there will be no formal service. A celebration of his life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W., in Rupert.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
