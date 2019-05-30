July 30, 1929—May 29, 2019
BURLEY- Gaylen L Graham, an 89-year-old Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born July 30, 1929, in Milburn, Utah, the son of Maitland and Marcella Terisa Lasson Graham. He graduated from North Sanpete High School in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 until 1954 during the Korean Conflict as an airplane mechanic; he was stationed at Rhein-Main Air Base near Frankfurt, Germany. On September 9, 1955, Gaylen married Frances Ada Hoyrup and had two children, Linda and Stanley; they later divorced. On June 5, 1964, Gaylen married his sweetheart and eternal companion, Georgianna Huber, in the Idaho Falls IdahoTemple. They were blessed with six beautiful children. Gaylen and Georgia bought a television business where they worked hard together to provide for their family.
Gaylen was full of life; he was a kid at heart and loved his wife and family more than life, and it showed through the way he lived. He taught his children how to work hard and play hard. He ALWAYS had a smile on his face and open arms. You could find him at home whistling or singing as he worked. He loved to sing in an a capella group, church choir and from any hospital bed. Gaylen was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in two bishoprics – one in Utah and one in Unity. He also served two missions with his sweetheart, Georgianna. He loved the Gospel and his Savior very much.
He is survived by his wife, Georgianna Huber Graham; sister, Beverly Staker; children, Linda (Ron) Thomas of Lebanon, Ore., Stanley McKenna of Santa Rosa, Calif., Gregory (Angie) Graham of Riverton, Utah, Brett (Beth) Graham of Hansen, Denise (Thomas) Tippets of Ephraim, Utah, Melanie (Billy) Page of Burley, and Tiffany (Bruce) Wilson of Farmington, Utah; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Evelyn Johnson, Beulah Baxter, Norma Winterowd, Kenneth Graham, Eva Loy Peterson, and Allie Stapleton; and a daughter, Gigi Graham.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 3rd Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Avenue. Burial, with military rites presented by the Mini-Cassia Veterans, will follow at View Cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.
