Obituary: Gayle Glenn Gilbert

March 16, 1934—April 4, 2020

Gayle Glenn Gilbert passed away on 4 April 2020. He and his wife, Shirley, were residents at the Canyons Retirement Community of Twin Falls, Idaho. He was 86 years old.

Gayle was born in Arcadia, Utah, on 16 March 1934, to Thomas and Cecilia (Olsen) Gilbert. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, for a time before returning to help his father farm in the Uintah Basin.

Gayle was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two-year church mission in California. He also served honorably in the United States Army and was stationed for a time in Korea.

Gayle met Shirley Wangsgard of Huntsville, Utah, through a mutual friend. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on 6 January 1966.

Gayle and his family moved to Wendell, Idaho, in 1979 where they farmed for several years. After selling the Wendell farm, Gayle worked for various farming and ranching operations throughout southern Idaho and northern Nevada before retiring and eventually settling in Twin Falls.

Gayle often said that the best crop he ever raised was his family. He loved to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers (Jack and Thomas Lamar), five sisters (Evelyn, Naomi, Martha, Mildred, and Laural), a son (Garrett Paul), and a grandson (Jacob). He is survived by his wife Shirley, his brother Rulon of Twin Falls, daughter Laurel (Mike) Wilder of Moscow, Idaho, son Nathanael (Shanda) of Cochran, Georgia, son Jarom (Candise) of Idaho Falls, son Jefferson (Laurie) of West Jordan, Utah, daughter Estella (David) Elliott of Buhl, and seventeen grandchildren.

