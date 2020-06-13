Obituary: Gayle Egbert

Gayle Egbert 85 years young passed away on June 2, 2020. Que Sera, Sera Whatever will be, will be...by Doris Day was Mom’s Favorite song. She could be heard singing this song to her children. Gayle met her husband Robert (Bob) Egbert while working at Fredrickson’s Candies in Twin Falls. They were married on April 18, 1954. Children: Katherine (Tom) Bulmer, Steven Egbert, Penny Brown, Connie Trappen, Jody Galan. One of her favorite pass times, was bringing the family together to play board games. She was an avid reader and her collection included children’s story books, sewing and cook books. She was a talented seamstress. She created clothing for herself, her daughters and fabric story books. Mom loved young children. She set up a preschool room in her home to care and teach children. This room was filled with educational games, toys and story books. Parents were thankful for this warm and loving person who had a genuine passion for children. By nature, mom was a quiet person, but very talkative with family and friends. The last few years of her life she struggled with depression and isolated herself from everyone. She will be missed by those of us who loved her including her dear childhood friend, Donna Holmes. So for now we say good bye. God Bless you Mom.