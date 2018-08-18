Obituary: Gayle Darlene Pratt

February 15, 1940 – August 12, 2018
On Sunday, August 12, 2018 Gayle “Darlene” Pratt (also known as Sissy, Mama, Mom, Nan & Nanny) passed away at her home, peacefully, with her family by her side.
Darlene was born in Twin Falls on February 15, 1940 as a first born child to Ruby May Slater (Tippy) & Howard Everett Kelso. She relished being doted on by her parents and often told her family how much she loved them. She was joined by her baby brother, Richard Kelso on December 16, 1942. They were much more than just siblings; they were best friends.
Darlene was raised in Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958. She met her soul mate, Jim (Rynearson) Pratt, at the A&W drive-in while car-hopping on roller skates, and it didn’t take her long to fall for that handsome man with slicked back hair and debonair personality! They were married shortly thereafter and just celebrated their 60th Anniversary on July 18th! They welcomed their first child, Danny, in March of 1959; their first daughter, Robyn, in April of 1963 and their youngest daughter, Tawni, in April of 1965.
During their early years of marriage, they moved all around the West Coast for Jim’s work, but eventually made their way back to Twin Falls in 1977. They, along with their family and what would end up being lifelong friends, would enjoy camping, trail riding, gymkhanas & rodeos, hunting, bowling, and raising 4-H animals (including horses, cows, pigs, rabbits, chickens, sheep, dogs and cats.) She could hardly turn down a stray. She often mentioned that she looked forward to being reunited in heaven with her pets.
Darlene was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devoted christian and loved the Lord. She also enjoyed crafting, animals, gardening, gambling and canning and also loved a good game of canasta or gin, and she usually won!
After the children were raised and Jim retired from iron working, she created beautiful floral arrangements and would sell them at local craft fairs. They eventually became snowbirds and traveled south to Arizona during the winters so that they could enjoy the warmer weather. While there, they enjoyed visiting their distant family and frequenting flea markets. They definitely made a lifetime of memories together.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so much, they were definitely the highlight of her day when they would stop by for a visit.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Pratt of Twin Falls, ID; her children, Dan Pratt of Spokane, WA, (Cory) Robyn Robbins of Twin Falls, ID, (Kip) Tawni Wooten of Twin Falls, ID; her grandchildren, Rochelle Pratt, Jed Cordier, Dustin Wooten, (TD) Mandi Riddle, (Bryce) Brynli Vander Stelt, and Daniel Cordier; her great grandchildren, Hayli & Brayden Wooten, Keigan & Kenydi Riddle and Burklee Jo Vander Stelt; her brother, Richard (Beth) Kelso, brother & sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Ruby Kelso; granddaughter, Kendra Cordier; and son-in-law, Troy Davis.
Our family would like to thank all of those who cared for mom while her health declined, they made a huge difference in her and her family’s life. The compassion and care given to her during her illness was so appreciated and will never be forgotten.
A special thank you to Ana and Rosa, who were always there for mom. Whatever she wanted or needed, they made sure it happened. Mom often called them both “her girls.”
Colossians 3:12
So, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.
A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home, located at 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018. In addition, family and friends may join the family for a viewing from 5—7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at Parke’s. We welcome you to come share your memories. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.
