April 9, 1942 – October 7, 2018
Gaye Lynn Hepworth passed away on October 7, 2018. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 12 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grover, WY. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00—11:45am and interment will follow the funeral service at the Grover, Wyoming Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.