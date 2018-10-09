Try 1 month for 99¢

April 9, 1942 – October 7, 2018

Gaye Lynn Hepworth passed away on October 7, 2018. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 12 noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grover, WY. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00—11:45am and interment will follow the funeral service at the Grover, Wyoming Cemetery.

Obituary: Gaye Lynn Hepworth
