October 11, 1950—October 10, 2019
HEYBURN – Gay Lucille Lee, a 68-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital.
Gay was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Rupert, Idaho, the daughter of Joe D. and Marion (Vibbert) Wilferth. She received her education in Minidoka County and graduated from Minico High School in 1968. She was a rodeo queen and enjoyed all the rodeo had to offer. That all ended when she met the love of her life, Jimmie Lee, and moved to town. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and playing golf with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Tina Lee-Lundquist (Mark) of Star, Chad Lee (Desirae) of Heyburn, Shane Lee (Grace) of Riverdale, Utah, and Brook Tuckness (Will) of New Plymouth; a sister-in-law, Sandy Wrigley (Frank); one brother-in-law, Alan Lee (Terri); grandchildren, Skyler, Jessica, Austin, Brandon, Liberty, Sam, Mason, Ryan, Kaitlynn, Jacob and Kirsten; great- grandchildren, Jaylee, Tyler, Taya, and Kasen; and several nieces and nephews who truly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee; parents, grandparents; her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Connie Wilferth; and a son, Shawn Lee.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn.
