Obituary: Gay Banner Allred

October 23, 1935—February 20, 2019
Logan, Utah—Gay Banner Allred, 83, passed away on February 20, 2019. Gay, the daughter of Truman Leland Banner and Eva Sheppard Banner, was born on October 23, 1935, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She grew up in a loving home with an older brother and a younger sister. Her childhood was filled with family-centered activities, reading good books, roller skating, riding horses, dance lessons, family outings, summer vacations, and fishing trips. She was always surrounded by good friends and wholesome youth activities. After graduating from Burley High School she attended Brigham Young University, majoring in secretarial training, while her husband to be, Richard D. Allred, served an LDS Mission in Mexico. On December 19, 1956, Gay married Richard in the Logan City Temple. They were blessed with three sons who preceded her in death. Gay followed Richard as he pursued his military career, church callings, and assignments throughout the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, Greenland, Central and South America for the next 62 years. In 2002 they finally settled in Logan, UT, where they have resided for the last seventeen years.
A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had a strong testimony and love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was “an example of the believers.” She served faithfully in many church callings, where her organizational and leadership skills and talents were recognized and appreciated. She served multiple times as president of stake and ward Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women’s organizations. She was a temple matron. She served with her husband four years when he was called as mission president, two years as president of an MTC, and three years as temple president. Gay spoke Spanish fluently. After her husband’s retirement, she served as temple worker with her husband for several years. Temple service brought her great joy and satisfaction.
Gay was an elect lady and loved by all who knew her. Literally hundreds of missionaries call her their Mission Mom. Elders look for wives with Gay’s virtues and sister missionaries strive diligently to emulate her example.
Gay is survived by her husband Richard, two daughters-in-law, Dori Schiraldi and Dorene Christensen Allred, a brother, Max, a sister, Gwen, fourteen grandchildren, and twenty-three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 East 1500 North in Logan, with Bishop Mel Bohn conducting. A viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, and prior to the services on Monday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.allenmortuaries.com
