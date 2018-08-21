September 17,1959 – August 11, 2018
Gay Allyn Meuleman, 58, of Boise, died on August 11, 2018.
Allyn was born on September 17, 1959 in Burley, Idaho to Guy Allen Meuleman and Mildred Juanita Jones Meuleman. Allyn grew up on the family farm that her parents homesteaded working very hard hoeing beans and spraying Canadian thistle. She graduated from Minico High School in Rupert, Idaho in 1978. She went on to graduate as a wildlife biologist from the University of Idaho, College of Forestry in Moscow in 1984. Allyn worked for Idaho Fish and Game, Bonneville Power and Bureau of Reclamation. She enjoyed hiking and doing yardwork. She loved the out of doors was very adventurous and never afraid to try something new. She spent the summer of 1979 in a fire watch tower having to climb the tall tower at a moments notice even in the middle of the night to watch for lighting strikes
Allyn is survived by her parents, Guy and Mildred Meuleman; sister, Connie Grondahl (Ray); nephew, Ryan Grondahl (Brook); niece, Cara Sturlin (Nate); great-nephew, Gavin Grondahl and great-niece, Brooklyn Grondahl. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Allyn also had a great love for her pets, they were her children.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise.
