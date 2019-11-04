Obituary: Gary William Forsyth

May 12, 1942 -November 2, 2019
Gary W. Forsyth, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Bellevue, Idaho, with family by his side. Gary was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 12, 1942 to Lolly Hanson Forsyth and William R. Forsyth and was the oldest of three children. Due to the nature of his father’s work in entomology, the family bounced around during his childhood. He lived in Big Fork, MT, Marion, MT, Karachi Pakistan, Cheyenne, WY and San Lorenzo, CA.
He attended college in San Jose where he earned a bachelor’s degree in entomology. It was there he met his wife of 52 years, Cheryl Ann Walker. Gary got a job working for the USDA controlling grasshoppers, Mormon crickets, and anything else the government deemed necessary. His work brought him to Twin Falls, Idaho where their son, Jason, was born and a job transfer took them back to Bakersfield, California for a couple of years where their daughter, Andi, was born. Yet another transfer brought them back to Twin Falls and shortly after the family settled in Eden, Idaho where he tried his hand at farming and raising sheep. Farming and ranching didn’t work out after wool prices crashed and Gary went to work for a grain and bean warehouse in Eden. He worked his way into management and survived a couple ownership changes until the warehouse ownership filed bankruptcy. He then went to work for Harris Moran Seed Company until he retired.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary had many good friends over his life and truly was a gifted storyteller. His hobbies included trapshooting, hunting, fishing, and reading. He loved the outdoors and anything that involved his grandchildren. He attended as many of their extracurricular activities as he could. He told colorful stories of the time he spent with his cousins and family in Montana as a kid, hunting, fishing and getting into trouble. He truly loved his community and late in life he particularly enjoyed passing the time shooting and fishing with his good friend, Lonnie Ayers. Gary is survived by his son, Jason (Jenell) Forsyth of Nampa, Idaho and his daughter, Andi (Todd) Anderson of Bellevue, Idaho; grandchildren Joshua and Jennifer of Nampa, and Jared and Ryan of Bellevue; his brother Rocky (Jane) Forsyth in Massachusetts and his sister Pat Forsyth of British Columbia, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Cheri.
At his request, no services will be held. Donations can be made in his name to the Silver and Gold Senior Center in Eden. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.