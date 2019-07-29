March 26, 1945—July 26, 2019
Gary Wickel passed peacefully at home on July 26, 2019. He was born in March 26, 1945 in Albion, Idaho to parents H. Marvin Wickel and Betty C. Wickel (Asher).
Gary’s childhood was spent riding and playing with cousins from Elba, Almo, and Albion. He attended elementary school in Albion and Malta.
His family moved to Shoshone, later King Hill and back to Declo, Idaho as he grew up. He attended Declo High school. He was active in sports. Gary graduated from high school in 1964. After high school his rodeo career took up much of his time.
The Army called him to serve a tour of duty in Germany with a tank battalion. Following his service in the Army, Gary had jobs mostly in construction and agriculture.
Gary married Sandy Smith. They had a son Justin Wickel. They later divorced.
The past two years Gary experienced the freedom and love he had missed for many years. He was blessed with many acts of kindness from friends, family and the medical field, and hospice in the end.
Gary will be missed by his love and soulmate Mary Jo Gibson, who provided a lasting bond of love, devotion, and care he needed, his family; brother and Lee and Carol Wickel, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.
Funeral and burial will take place at a later time in Elba cemetery. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
