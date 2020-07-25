Obituary: Gary Robert McGeouch

January 3, 1949 ~ February 27, 2020
Gary Robert McGeoch, 71, of Jerome, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Twin Falls.
Gary was born on January 3, 1949, in Cascade, Montana and grew up in Hamilton, Montana, the only child of Robert and Verna McGeoch. Gary had a happy childhood.
Gary held numerous jobs and had many adventures until finding his true vocation in Law Enforcement.
In 1995, Gary began his law enforcement career with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Technician. In 1996, he joined the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Technician. Gary joined the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 where he met his Law Enforcement family.
He worked as a Jail Deputy, served civil papers, and will be remembered always for having a bag of “doggy treats” for his furry friends. Gary was committed to his job and proud of his accomplishments in cleaning up the highways with inmates on the Work Crew and working hard to help build the Jerome County Shooting Range. Gary also served as a Court Bailiff where he became fond of all the judges and clerks he protected in Jerome County.
Gary cared about others. In his walk with AA, he constantly counseled others in committing themselves to a happy and sober life. He was committed to his faith and was a Christian man who exuded joy in the presence of others, always greeting you with a broad smile and a twinkle in his eye.
Gary was a good, honest man who loved his Corvette and all his friends in the Corvette Club. Gary loved cats, especially his furkids, Fred and Oprah.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by the many of us who loved him.
A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), Jerome.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
