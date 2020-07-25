Obituary: Gary Robert McGeouch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1949 ~ February 27, 2020

Gary Robert McGeoch, 71, of Jerome, passed away on February 27, 2020, in Twin Falls.

Gary was born on January 3, 1949, in Cascade, Montana and grew up in Hamilton, Montana, the only child of Robert and Verna McGeoch. Gary had a happy childhood.

Gary held numerous jobs and had many adventures until finding his true vocation in Law Enforcement.

In 1995, Gary began his law enforcement career with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Technician. In 1996, he joined the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office as a Jail Technician. Gary joined the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 where he met his Law Enforcement family.

He worked as a Jail Deputy, served civil papers, and will be remembered always for having a bag of “doggy treats” for his furry friends. Gary was committed to his job and proud of his accomplishments in cleaning up the highways with inmates on the Work Crew and working hard to help build the Jerome County Shooting Range. Gary also served as a Court Bailiff where he became fond of all the judges and clerks he protected in Jerome County.