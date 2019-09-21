October 30, 1941—September 14, 2019
Gary Leon McLaughlin, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 while at his home in Gooding, Idaho.
Gary was born on Oct. 30, 1941, lived in Gooding his entire life and graduated from Gooding High School in 1959. In September 1965, he married Stella Adams and together they had five children.
Gary loved music and played saxophone and bass guitar in many bands, in many locations during his lifetime including many in the Magic Valley area. He retired from the Idaho Army National Guard after serving our country for over 24 years.
Gary will be welcomed into Heaven by the mother of his children—Stella Adams; their daughter—Brenda McLaughlin; his mother—Vilate McLaughlin; his father—Cleo (JC) McLaughlin; his sister—Marlyn Clements and her husband Ray Clements; in addition to many other family and friends.
Gary is survived by: his son—Dennis (Corena) McLaughlin of Boise, ID; daughters—Susan (Greg Morrison) Cutler of Anchorage, AK; Cindy Hawkins of Twin Falls, ID; and Brandy (Marc) Owens of Twin Falls, ID. Gary greatly enjoyed all of his ten grandkids: Bryan McLaughlin, Isaac McLaughlin, Siera McLaughlin, CJ McLaughlin, Ricky Sheets, Kylie Cutler, Levi Hawkins, Zackory Bright, Tommy Bright and Hollie Bright. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding, Idaho. Services conclude at the chapel.
