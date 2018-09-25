October 23, 1954 – September 22, 2018
Gary Lee Roop lost his battle to cancer on September 22, 2018. Gary was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky to his parents Wanda and Henry on October 23, 1954. He grew up on a farm in Jeffersonville, Kentucky where he enjoyed riding his pony and exploring and playing on the farm. He spent summers in Wisconsin and New Richmond, Ohio. He moved to Twin Falls, Idaho when he was 25. He loved the mountains and decided to stay. He married Jenny in 1984 and became a stepfather to Brent. In 1989 his daughter Alena was born, who became the light of his life. Jenny and Gary later divorced. He has spent the last 16 years with his girlfriend Barbara Rude before passing.
Gary worked as a carpenter for most of his life. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He spent most summers at his A Frame which he built on his property in Jeffersonville, Kentucky. It was his happy place where he enjoyed working on his house, spending time with family and enjoyed the Kentucky wilderness.
Gary is preceded in death by his father Henry Roop, stepfather Jack Snyder, stepson Brent Rounds, and his grandparents. He is survived by his daughter Alena Roop, mother Wanda Snyder, three sisters Betsy (Dave) Dumford, Jackie (Rick) Roth, Melinda (Alan) Maxwell, and his girlfriend Barbara Rude.
Gary was a kind hearted, easy going, and good natured man. He was a great father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, who will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls with Pastor Dale Metzger officiating. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences can be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
