Gary Lee Miller 83 of Burley passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at St Luke’s Magic Valley. Gary was born in Burley, Idaho and was living there at the time of his death. Gary had lived in Othello, WA, Twin Falls, ID, Murtaugh, ID, Salt Lake City, UT. But always considered the Mini-Cassia area his home.
Gary is survived by his Wife (of 54 years) Emma Elvina Hoff Miller, Sons Mark L. Miller of San Leandro, CA.; Dana S. Miller (Marlene) of Davenport, IA.; Evan Wade Miller (Teresa) of Burley, ID.; Russell J. Miller (Maureen) of Phoenix, AZ.; and Eric A. Miller. Sisters Terri Judd of Salem, OR.; Belinda Dunn of Salem, OR.; Pam Anders of Stevensville, MT and many, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his Mother LaNeva Wardle of Salem, OR.; Infant Daughter Shelly Barbara Miller of Burley, ID.; Sisters Vivian Bennett of Salem, OR.; Infant Sister Tammy Wardle of Burley, ID. and Brothers Kevin Wardle of Salem, OR.
Gary graduate from Burley High School and graduated from CSI in 1966. He enlisted in the US Army in 1957. He attended the Artillery Survey Advanced Course in Ft. Sill, OK, and was posted to ‘C’ Battery 3rd Battalion, 37th Artillery. He then completed the Airborne Course at Ft. Bragg, NC and graduated into the 82nd Airborne Division, where he was posted to Germany with the 82nd Airborne, 325th Infantry, 1st Airborne Battle Group. He was later Honorably discharged in April, 1960 and returned home to his family in Burley, ID.
Gary spent the majority of his career working in the welding and sheet metal fabrication industry, primarily as an Independent Contractor working at Miller Construction, but also working for Wes’s Welding and Shockey Sheet Metal.
Gary had a life-long love of the outdoors, spending time leading Cub Scouts and taking his family fishing and exploring southern Idaho’s caves, City of Rocks, Snake River Valley, and other places throughout the Northwest. Along with his wife he also had a lifelong crossword puzzle habit, loved metal working, and was rarely seen without a cup of coffee in his hand. By far his favorite activity was spending time with his boys who he cherished, and with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gary was a fiercely loyal family man, loved to laugh and was the best husband, father, son and brother we could have asked for. He had a full life and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Gathering for friends and family will be held from 10 to noon before services at Hansen Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery Burley, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
