Gary Lee Grindstaff

June 16, 1940 - March 15, 2019

Surrounded by his family and friends Gary Grindstaff passed away peacefully March 15, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He battled several medical issues for 3 years and succumbed too quickly to complications from heart failure.

Gary was born June 16, 1940 in Twin Falls, ID to parents, Harvey and Bernice Grindstaff. Gary was the oldest of two children. The family moved to a farm in Cedar Draw near Filer, ID in 1947 where he grew up farming, hunting, and fishing along the Cedar Draw with his friends. Gary graduated from Filer High School in 1958 and served in the local Idaho National Guard for three years as a communications specialist.

He married Sally Thompson in 1959 and they had three children. They divorced and Gary married Joyce Johnson Clayton and her two children and enjoyed 49 happy years together raising their five children and building a full and well-lived life. Gary lived his life with a love for the dairy and farm started by his father, Harvey, and joined by his brother-in-law, Joe Hulse, to successfully operate G and H Farms for over 40 years. Gary was honored as young farmer of the year in 1980 by the Twin Falls County Soil Conservation District. Gary has many interests and had a heart for serving his community. He was active for many years with the American Red Cross, Buhl Rotary, Balanced Rock Soil Conservation District and the Twin Falls County Republican Party where he served as Chairman. Upon retirement from farming he was elected as Twin Falls County Commissioner and served the county for seven years. Gary was a friend to many and always willing to help. He was an adored grandfather who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandkids. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed sharing time on the course with family and friends. He lived life to the fullest, working hard, staying active, loving his family and enjoying people everywhere he went. He loved to travel with Joyce; they went to Australia, New Zealand and Rome, Italy. They enjoyed many winters down in Mexico, and Yuma, AZ.

Gary is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Terry Clayton of Portland, OR; Cally Grindstaff of Fairfield, ID and Green Valley, AZ; Will (Olga) Grindstaff of Bremerton, WA; Melody (John) Cameron of Twin Falls, ID; and David (Roland) Grindstaff (Cooke) of Portland, OR; his eight grandchildren and 15 1/2 great grandchildren; and his sister, Marilyn Hulse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bernice Grindstaff.

A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316.

Memorial donations may be made to the Twin Falls County Fair Foundation.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gary's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

