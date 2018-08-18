Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: Gary Layne Frazier

July 4, 1961 – July 31, 2018

Gary Layne Frazier of Filer, Idaho passed away on July 31st at his home, at age 57 from natural causes. He was born on July 4th, 1961 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and grew up with 5 brothers. His mom used to call him her lil’ firecracker.

He spent 11 years in the Air Force and the Reserves and was very proud of his positions and his time served. He lived and worked in Great Falls, MT for a lot of his adult life. He loved technology and working jobs as a technician. He worked for Kodak in MT, where he got to travel the state enjoying the mountain scenery, which he loved. He also worked at NCR in CO for 2 years. After that he moved back to Filer, ID where he spent his remaining years.

Two hobbies he had a talent for was taking pictures and painting.

He is preceded in death by his mom, dad, stepdad, grandma, 2 brothers, an aunt, and an uncle.

He leaves behind 3 children: Lance, Adrienne, Tiffany, 6 granddaughters, 3 brothers: Casey, Tracy, Dwayne, nephews & nieces, and a special friend, named Lori.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Thursday August 23, 2018 at In His Name Fellowship Church and a burial of his ashes at the cemetery, both in Filer, ID.

He was taken too soon and will be forever loved and missed.

