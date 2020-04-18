Obituary: Gary Ivan Winn

Gary was born on February 13, 1939 in Buhl, Idaho to Ivan and Grace Winn, where he resided for most of his life. Gary’s life became whole in 1960 after marrying his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Linda Alexander. They started their family with the birth of their son, Chris and six years later came their daughter, Julie, making their family complete. The addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren later in life was truly both Linda and Gary’s greatest treasures.

As a very young man he learned to work hard and accomplished many dreams and goals. His first job was working for Westby’s Market. He then started working for his father, Ivan, at Winn and Co. After graduation, Gary went to ISU for a year and was also in the National Guard at that time. After that year he returned home to work for his dad and there the adventures began. Ivan was very stern, hardworking, and a perfectionist so Gary worked hard, did the best he could do, and eventually his dream came true by running Winn and Company. He had an excellent rapport with people, and they knew the job would be done right and at a fair cost. His brother, Nyle, joined him in this adventure. Not long after his father, Ivan, passed away, Gary decided to follow another adventure and purchased Citizens Lumber Company. Although he enjoyed it, he missed the construction part of his life. He then took a job with the City of Buhl as the Public Works Director. He enjoyed this position immensely because he had a great crew he worked with and his knowledge of the work was top notch. If he couldn’t be out working with the public, he just wasn’t happy. This job would take him through to retirement.