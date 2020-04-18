Obituary: Gary Ivan Winn

February 13, 1939 – April 9, 2020
Gary Ivan Winn, of Buhl, Idaho passed away peacefully on the evening of April 9, 2020 after months of battling Alzheimer’s.
Gary was born on February 13, 1939 in Buhl, Idaho to Ivan and Grace Winn, where he resided for most of his life. Gary’s life became whole in 1960 after marrying his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Linda Alexander. They started their family with the birth of their son, Chris and six years later came their daughter, Julie, making their family complete. The addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren later in life was truly both Linda and Gary’s greatest treasures.
As a very young man he learned to work hard and accomplished many dreams and goals. His first job was working for Westby’s Market. He then started working for his father, Ivan, at Winn and Co. After graduation, Gary went to ISU for a year and was also in the National Guard at that time. After that year he returned home to work for his dad and there the adventures began. Ivan was very stern, hardworking, and a perfectionist so Gary worked hard, did the best he could do, and eventually his dream came true by running Winn and Company. He had an excellent rapport with people, and they knew the job would be done right and at a fair cost. His brother, Nyle, joined him in this adventure. Not long after his father, Ivan, passed away, Gary decided to follow another adventure and purchased Citizens Lumber Company. Although he enjoyed it, he missed the construction part of his life. He then took a job with the City of Buhl as the Public Works Director. He enjoyed this position immensely because he had a great crew he worked with and his knowledge of the work was top notch. If he couldn’t be out working with the public, he just wasn’t happy. This job would take him through to retirement.
Gary was not a person to sit around in the house. He was a man who always put others’ needs before his own. If anyone needed a helping hand, he was the first to volunteer. Many hours were spent in Fairfield at the Christian Church Camp getting it ready for kids to come up in the summer. No matter where he was or what he was doing he would always strike up a conversation. Gary would volunteer to help no matter what the situation. Many hours were given to volunteering at the food pantry, the soup kitchen, Kiwanis, and at the Buhl Chamber of Commerce.
Gary found the best years of his life attending to and enjoying all the perks of his cabin in Featherville, Idaho. Except for the outer log frame, they as a family and a few friends, built this cabin by hand. New and old friendships were made and nourished at “Baker’s Acres”. Many fond memories were made here. You could find him boating, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding ATV’s, almost anything besides being indoors.
Linda was Gary’s rock. She spoiled and nurtured him, Chris, and Julie. When she became ill with cancer, Gary stepped up to the plate and took complete care of her even in the hardest of times. When she passed away a part of him passed as well. He would take his dog, Gracie, to the cemetery every day for a walk and stop and visit her. Floral arrangements were kept in her vases and grandson, Ryan’s, vases year-round. He mourned her death every single day.He had a long-standing relationship with God and was very blessed with his faith to his dying breath. Gary attended Christian Church in Buhl for most of his life where he adored the people he was surrounded by.
Family was the pivotal essence of Gary’s life. He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to our family.
Gary is survived by his two children, Chris Winn and Julie (Darin) Bloxham. He is a proud grandfather to Jennifer Loos, Christopher (Kimberly) Winn, Adam (Jessica) Winn, Morgan Steele, Rachel Steele and twelve great grandchildren and brother, Nyle Winn. He also leaves behind extended family and many wonderful friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Ivan Winn, wife, Linda Winn, brother, Keith Davis, grandson, Ryan Steele, and numerous in-laws, family, and friends.
Our hero is gone but will NEVER be forgotten!
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to the staff at Canyons Retirement Community and Cameron Clark for his medical needs. Thank you to Paul at Farmer Funeral Chapel for helping us through this very difficult process. However, our biggest thank you goes out to Dell and Diane Lamm. Their presence in his life was monumental./* Since a memorial service is not possible at this time, we ask that you send a note or letter of a memory that you have of Gary so that we can make a Memory book in his honor. Please send these to: Julie Bloxham, c/o Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N., Buhl, ID 83316. Gary was laid to rest at West End Cemetery in Buhl Idaho on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at a private family service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.