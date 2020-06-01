Obituary: Gary Grant Hamilton

Gary Grant Hamilton, age 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home with his wife by his side on May 28, 2020 after a long-term illness. Gary was born in Flandreau, South Dakota on April, 1, 1945 on Easter Sunday to parents Howard Nelsen Hamilton and Dora Mangum Hamilton. He was joined by his 3 sisters and 1 brother, Rose, Ken, Marlene, and Loretta. His younger sister, Doris, died in infancy and his mother passed away when he was only 13. Growing up, he was very active in the scouting program and ultimately obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Flandreau High School and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest US Spanish speaking mission. He remained active in church service and utilized the Spanish he learned throughout his life.

After his mission, he attended BYU and met Ann Smith. They married and had 7 children and were later divorced. Grant, David (Jenny), John, Melissa (Deceased), Ryan (Brittany), Tiffany, Elisha (Sherman), and raised De Vaughn Jamz. His passion for rocks and rock formations ultimately earned him a BS degree in Geology from BYU and years of working in gold mines in Utah, S. Dakota, Idaho, New Mexico, Honduras, Alaska, and Nevada. Just this week, Shauna found a large bag of special rocks he had collected and had the grandkids place around her yard. His children remember him as a kind and firm-handed father who encouraged them to pursue their goals and to think deeply and creatively. Gary was a man of many skills from construction to auto mechanics. He learned these skills, a love of solving problems, and a sense of frugality from his father. These traits made him a man who preferred a DIY solution to hiring professionals when a job needed to be done. He always had a low-cost, high-quality solution. Gary was a generous man that happily served others, loved reading, and was passionate about learning.