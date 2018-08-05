March 13, 1946 - August 1, 2018
KIMBERLY - Gary Dean Woodruff, 72, of Kimberly passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 unexpectedly from a heart attack in Twin Falls.
Gary was born March 13, 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho the son of Asa “Dutch” and Esther Woodruff. He grew up in Buhl where he attended schools, graduating from Buhl High School. He had a long successful career with the telephone company, which allowed him to travel across the country.
He loved the great outdoors, where he enjoyed all the wildlife and spending time with his family and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woodruff; his sons, Ed, Scott and Dustin (Kris) Woodruff; and daughter, Tammy Davis. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Jensen.
Gary will be forever missed by his family and friends because he was the most selfless and loving man who would do anything for anybody and never met a challenge he couldn't fix.
A celebration will be held in his honor at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Condolences for the family may be left by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.