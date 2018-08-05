Subscribe for 33¢ / day

March 13, 1946 - August 1, 2018

KIMBERLY - Gary Dean Woodruff, 72, of Kimberly passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 unexpectedly from a heart attack in Twin Falls.

Gary was born March 13, 1946 in Twin Falls, Idaho the son of Asa “Dutch” and Esther Woodruff. He grew up in Buhl where he attended schools, graduating from Buhl High School. He had a long successful career with the telephone company, which allowed him to travel across the country.

He loved the great outdoors, where he enjoyed all the wildlife and spending time with his family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woodruff; his sons, Ed, Scott and Dustin (Kris) Woodruff; and daughter, Tammy Davis. He is also survived by his five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one sister, Barbara Jensen.

Gary will be forever missed by his family and friends because he was the most selfless and loving man who would do anything for anybody and never met a challenge he couldn't fix.

A celebration will be held in his honor at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls.

Condolences for the family may be left by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.

