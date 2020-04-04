Obituary: Gary Burdette Guy Guy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary Burdette Guy, 82, of Hansen, Idaho passed away in the comfort of his own home March 27, 2020.

Gary is survived by his son, Jason Burdette Guy, daughter, Amber Paris Rowell, daughter- in- law Leah Guy and his loving grandchildren, Aiden, Zach and Molly. Gary was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Gary loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, spending time with his dog Brindey and being surrounded by his friends just catching up. Gary was a Caretaker at the Stricker Ranch for 7 years and he loved it! Being at the ranch gave him several opportunities to meet strangers that left as friends. Whenever you were down you could call Gary and he’ d be there for you in a heartbeat!

A special thank you to the people at Harrison’s Hope Hospice in Twin Falls for their loving care and support during a difficult time. Thank you to all of his friends who stopped by to offer their love and support during Gary’s final days. It meant the world to him and to his family!

We will be having a celebration of life early this summer for Gary in Hansen. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

