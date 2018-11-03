Obituary: Gary B. Avent

October 14, 1941 – November 1, 2018
Gary B. Avent, 77, of Jerome passed away on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at Serenity Health Care in Twin Falls.
Gary B. Avent was born on Oct. 14, 1941, in Seminole, OK, the son of Otha Berford and Ester Avent. He was raised and educated in Oklahoma, Texas, and Germany.
Gary married Sharon L. Davis on March 5, 1984, in Elko, NV. He enjoyed reading, military history and discussing politics with anyone who would listen. Some of Gary’s many accomplishments were Reference Director of Elko County Library, Administrator of Great Basin College in Elko, NV, and was the recipient of Professor Emeritus from Great Basin College in 2005. Gary was a member of Gideons International for 32 years.
Gary is survived by his wife Sharon Avent, his daughters; Lisa Marie (Wes) of Spring Creek, NV, Marie Avent (Eugene) Manning of Spring Creek, NV, and Vivian Ann (Tony) Sims of Missouri, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and his brother Pete Avent of Cheyenne, WY.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otha and Ester Avent.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at NorthRidge Fellowship (Golf Course Rd.). Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel (629 3rd Ave. E.).
The family requests donations to Gideons International and can be left with funeral home staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.