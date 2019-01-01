Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Gary A. Mortenson
Ruby Aufderheide

July 12, 1938—December 28, 2018

Gary A. ‘Morty’ Mortenson, age 80, formerly of Twin Falls, ID, passed away peacefully in his home in Tacoma, WA on December 28, 2018. Gary was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was born 728 in Salt Lake City, UT to A.J. and Zella Mortenson. He spent his younger years attending Utah School for the Deaf, Burley High School and the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind. Gary graduated from Gallaudet University in 1962 with a degree in mathematics. Gary was an avid snow skier. He worked several seasons at Pomerelle as a Ski Patrol. Gary participated as one of eleven athletes representing the first Team USA in the 1967 Winter Deaflympics in Germany. He went again in 1971 to Switzerland as the ski team manager. Gary volunteered to scout runs for downhill events during the 2007 Winter Games in SLC, UT. The mountains were his happy place.

When Gary wasn’t skiing, fishing, hunting, golfing, or camping with his family and friends, he earned a living at the Times News. During his 42 year career, he worked as a lino-type setter to a layout designer. Proof reading as he went.

Gary was a long time member of the Elks, the Far West Golf Association for the Deaf, and the Idaho Association for the Deaf.

Gary is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sandra; daughters, Teri (Mitch) Hansen and Lisa Langdon; son, Craig Mortenson; grandchildren, Brittany, Brock & Trey Langdon, Miles & Cam Hansen, Victoria Turnbull and Lexie Slagel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the: US Deaf Sports Federation, PO Box 22011, Santa Fe, NM 87502 (include a letter stating what the donation is for and who it is from). Condolences and cards can be sent: c/o Teri Hansen, 19317 SE 277th St, Kent, WA 98042

