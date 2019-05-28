December 24, 1947—May 21, 2019
BURLEY – Gale Marie Croft, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Parke View Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Gale was born December 24, 1947, at Jones Maternity Home in Rupert, Idaho. A true Christmas blessing to her parents, Burdella King and Noel Harris Croft. She attended elementary school in Heyburn and high school at Minico High, graduating in 1967.
At 18, Gale attended Stevens Henager College in Salt Lake City, Utah, majoring in business management which helped shape her later life. On October 28, 1972, Gale began an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Germany South Mission. The German people and culture always held a special place in Gale’s heart. Over the years, Gale held many positions within the Church including sharing her talent as ward organist. However, her favorite position was always playing the piano for the Primary with her favorite song always being, “I Wonder, When He Comes Again.”
During the late 70s, Gale and her friend, Joyce, moved to San Diego, California, where Gale worked as an office manager for an auto dealership. She spent ten years there. It was often said that the best thing she got there, besides experience, was her lifelong friend, Mary Harmle.
In 1986, Mary and Gale moved a little closer to home, Sandy, Utah, where they both worked at another auto dealership until 1998 when she and Mary moved back home to Heyburn. It was here that Gale found a use for her business prowess; she started her own mortgage company and developed a true passion for helping people buy not just a house, but a home.
Gale loved music and singing. Gathering around her player piano with friends and family was a treat that left many with treasured memories of Gale. She also loved to travel and have adventures. In 2005, she drove across the United States having just such an adventure. Quilting, sewing and cooking were also some of Gale’s pastimes. Her famous pizzelles will be missed at the Festival of Trees.
Gale is survived by her brother, Kim Croft; sisters, Alora Bergstrom and Joan McNelly; sister-in-law, Sandy (Croft) Wrigley; and multiple beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Noel Burdell, Gerald, and Wendell; as well as her parents, Burdella and Noel Harris Croft.
The funeral will be held at noon Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S. 500 W., of Heyburn. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
