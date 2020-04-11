Obituary: Gale Hunter Burgess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gale Hunter Burgess

April 12, 1951—April 6, 2020

Gale Hunter Burgess, age 68, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, due to pneumonia. She was the first child born to Robert Melvin Hunter and Edith Jolley. She made her appearance into this world on April 12, 1951 in Cedar City, Utah.

Gale was a loving mother to her only daughter Erin who was truly the light of her life. Erin and her husband, Bud Smith blessed her with her two sweet granddaughters Mallory and Laney.

When Gale was in her twenties, she left Cedar City, Utah for a new adventure in Twin Falls, Idaho. There she enjoyed working for Albertsons food store until she retired. Gale loved to paint in her spare time and shared her beautiful works of art with her family.

Gale will truly be missed. She was blessed with a family who really loves her. Gale leaves behind her daughter Erin, her husband Bud, her granddaughters Mallory and Laney Smith, her sisters, Toni and husband Roger Zimmerman, SuAnn and husband Rocky Fischer, Bobette Hunter and eight nieces and nephews.

Gale was preceded in death by her husband Darrell and her parents Robert & Edith Hunter.

A memorial service for Gale will be held later this summer. To leave a condolence visit www.whitemortuary.com

