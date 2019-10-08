Obituary: Gale Eugene Mott

January 2, 1944—October 5, 2019.
Gale Eugene Mott passed away in his home Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Gale was born to Glenn Ernest Mott and Ora Lee Sword Mott in Nampa, Idaho. Gale met the love of his life, Virginia “Jenny” Janoushek in Junior High School. Gale and Jenny married on May 9, 1959. They were married 60 years. They lived in Nampa, Idaho; Empire, Nevada and Boise, Idaho. Gale served in the US Army as a medic. In April of 1974 Gale and Jenny moved to Twin Falls and opened Spoke and Wheel Bicycle Shop on Addison Ave. They converted an abandoned Texaco gas station into the bicycle shop that still operates today. Gale and Jenny enjoyed running their successful bicycle shop with their five children. Gale became known in the community as Mr. Bicycle. Gale loved cars and later worked for Roy Raymond Ford, Middlekauff Ford, Rob Green, Latham Motors and Wills Toyota. Gale continued to work at Spoke and Wheel Bike Shop until his retirement in 2018. Gale and Jenny enjoyed their retirement in his dream home surrounded by their loving neighbors.
Gale was interested in everything. Gale rode motorcycles, restored antique cars including ‘31 Auburns and tailfin Chrysler products. He enjoyed photography and film developing. He began long distance running in his 40’s, completed several marathons, and continued to run into his 60’s. Dad also loved to ride and race bikes. Dad collected arrowheads in Nevada using a home-built dune buggy. While in his 30’s, Dad became fascinated with Scottish bag pipes and soon was playing his pipes in funerals and churches. Gale loved 50’s Rock and Roll and chased around the US with his sons and grandsons, visiting important landmarks related to James Dean, Buddy Holly and others. Dad loved art, particularly Jackson Pollock. Gale read everything but particularly loved John O’Hara, John Steinbeck and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Later Tom Clancey joined the list. Dad always wanted to write the “great American novel.” Dad loved people and loved talking about their lives. Dad was a vocal atheist until 1967, when he understood he was created by God, his Creator, and accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. Gale and Virginia were members of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
Gale is survived by his loving wife Jenny Mott, his children, Jim (Amelia), Glenn (Carol), Nicole (Bart Crawford), Melissa Umbaugh, Eric (Christine), and their “adopted” son Mike Goudy; 20 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, and his brother Gary (Sharon) of Winnemucca, Nevada.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his baby daughter Kelly Leane and an infant baby, several grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Gale was very proud of his legacy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a hard worker and a humble man. He considered himself a sinner saved by grace, and said, ‘’If God can save me, He can save anyone.”
In lieu of flowers, donations to the International Gideon’s Society are requested to further the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, or to the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls.
A funeral service is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church if Twin Falls, with a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
