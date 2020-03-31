Obituary: Gale B. Wight

Gale grew up in Malta, Idaho, graduating from Raft River High School in 1962 and attended Brigham Young University and Lewis-Clark State College until he was drafted into the Army in 1966. He served two years in Vietnam and received an honorable discharge. On April 18, 1975, he married Ann Elizabeth Pierce in Elko, Nevada. They moved to Juniper and spent the next 37 years farming his grandfather’s homestead together. Gale was happiest out on the farm and was always ready to help his neighbors. In later years, he and Ann were ready to make a change and retire from the farm. The 60-mile drive to town was something they were ready to give up. They moved to Findlay, Ohio in 2012, close to Tyler. After some health issues for both, their daughter, Mandy, moved close to them also. Gale loved sitting out on the deck without the worries of the farm. In Ohio, his worry became wondering when it would dry out so he could mow their 2 acres of lawn. He spent the last 7 years enjoying the grandkids’ sports and activities. Gale especially enjoyed hockey and never missed a home game.