Obituary: Gale B. Wight

May 1, 1944 – March 26, 2020
Gale Blaine Wight, of Findlay, passed away at home in his sleep on March 26, 2020 at age 75. He was born May 1, 1944 in Brigham City, UT to Jacob Blaine Wight and Viola June Engelking.
Gale grew up in Malta, Idaho, graduating from Raft River High School in 1962 and attended Brigham Young University and Lewis-Clark State College until he was drafted into the Army in 1966. He served 2 years in Vietnam and received an honorable discharge. On April 18, 1975, he married Ann Elizabeth Pierce in Elko, Nevada. They moved to Juniper and spent the next 37 years farming his grandfather’s homestead together. Gale was happiest out on the farm and was always ready to help his neighbors. In later years, he and Ann were ready to make a change and retire from the farm. The 60-mile drive to town was something they were ready to give up. They moved to Findlay, Ohio in 2012, close to Tyler. After some health issues for both, their daughter, Mandy, moved close to them also. Gale loved sitting out on the deck without the worries of the farm. In Ohio, his worry became wondering when it would dry out so he could mow their two acres of lawn. He spent the last 7 years enjoying the grandkids’ sports and activities. Gale especially enjoyed hockey and never missed a home game.
Gale is survived by his wife of 44 years; sisters, Delma (Jerry) Udy and Betty Ann (Ted) Higley; sons, Jesse Wight and Tyler (Robyn) Wight; daughter, Mandy (Chad) Oman; and five grandchildren, Tawny Wight, Galen Wight, Cameron Wight, Erica Tracy, and Jordan Tracy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Vaudis (Clark) Ward.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. The family will hold a memorial at a later date. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
