Obituary: Gail Clark
June 4, 1949 ~ February 25, 2020

Gail Clark, 70, of Buhl, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 25, 2020.

Gail was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 4, 1949 to Floyd and Veda Drown, the third of eight children. She graduated from Twin Falls High School. Gail was married to Ronald Clark on June 9, 1967. They were married in Twin Falls and a year later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Gail enjoyed gardening, reading, canning, family history and going to all the various activities to support her children and grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Marie Clark; son, Chad; and grandson, Sean Ramirez.

Gail is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Bob (Kelli), Bill (JoBil), Katie (Aaron), Mike (Alisa), and Stephanie; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with more on the way; and father-in-law, Glen (LaDawn).

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair St, Buhl with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Farmer Funeral Chapel in Gail’s name.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gail’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com

To send flowers to the family of Gail Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 1
Viewing
Sunday, March 1, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints
1001 Fair Avenue
Buhl, ID 83316
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
10:00AM
Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints
1001 Fair Avenue
Buhl, ID 83316
