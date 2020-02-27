Obituary: Gail Clark

June 4, 1949 ~ February 25, 2020
Gail Clark, 70, of Buhl, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 25, 2020.
Gail was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 4, 1949 to Floyd and Veda Drown, the third of eight children. She graduated from Twin Falls High School. Gail was married to Ronald Clark on June 9, 1967. They were married in Twin Falls and a year later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.
You have free articles remaining.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Gail enjoyed gardening, reading, canning, family history and going to all the various activities to support her children and grandchildren.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Marie Clark; son, Chad; and grandson, Sean Ramirez.
Gail is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Bob (Kelli), Bill (JoBil), Katie (Aaron), Mike (Alisa), and Stephanie; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with more on the way; and father-in-law, Glen (LaDawn).
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St, Buhl, Idaho. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fair St, Buhl with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Graveside dedication will conclude at West End Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Farmer Funeral Chapel in Gail’s name.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gail’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1001 Fair Avenue
Buhl, ID 83316
10:00AM
1001 Fair Avenue
Buhl, ID 83316
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.