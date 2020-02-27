Obituary: Gail Clark

June 4, 1949 ~ February 25, 2020

Gail Clark, 70, of Buhl, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 25, 2020.

Gail was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 4, 1949 to Floyd and Veda Drown, the third of eight children. She graduated from Twin Falls High School. Gail was married to Ronald Clark on June 9, 1967. They were married in Twin Falls and a year later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Gail enjoyed gardening, reading, canning, family history and going to all the various activities to support her children and grandchildren.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Marie Clark; son, Chad; and grandson, Sean Ramirez.

Gail is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Bob (Kelli), Bill (JoBil), Katie (Aaron), Mike (Alisa), and Stephanie; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild with more on the way; and father-in-law, Glen (LaDawn).