Obituary: Gabriel Luke Austin

Gabe exuded enthusiasm everywhere he went. Despite multiple health issues that challenged him from birth he was always happy, forever the optimist with a quick wit who loved all. He was forever the budding entrepreneur ready to explore any idea and happy to explain it to anyone that would stand still. He loved art, music, ping pong, the outdoors, fishing, rockhounding, shooting, arcades, and pretty much anything else he could do. He had a love of video games and his skills had brought him and his gaming partner, Adam Fowler, to the attention of Epic Games who had contacted him personally to invite them to participate in a special international tournament along with select pro gamers. He was very proud his team was qualifying for World Cup competition in Call of Duty-mobile though his gaming career has been cut short before he could slaughter all.