Obituary: Gabriel Luke Austin

July 24, 2003 ~ August 7, 2020
Gabe, 17, passed away at his home south of Oakley, Idaho on August 7th.
Gabe exuded enthusiasm everywhere he went. Despite multiple health issues that challenged him from birth he was always happy, forever the optimist with a quick wit who loved all. He was forever the budding entrepreneur ready to explore any idea and happy to explain it to anyone that would stand still. He loved art, music, ping pong, the outdoors, fishing, rockhounding, shooting, arcades, and pretty much anything else he could do. He had a love of video games and his skills had brought him and his gaming partner, Adam Fowler, to the attention of Epic Games who had contacted him personally to invite them to participate in a special international tournament along with select pro gamers. He was very proud his team was qualifying for World Cup competition in Call of Duty-mobile though his gaming career has been cut short before he could slaughter all.
Gabe is survived by grandmothers Barbara Austin, Janet Muhn, and Cary (Fred) Bisterfeldt, parents Richard and Nina Austin, seven siblings: Laura (Chace) Asher, Micaela, Ryan, Sarah, Matthew, Quinlee, Noah, and one niece Parker Asher, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention. Gabe was preceded in death by his grandfathers Carl Austin and Scott Muhn.
Gabe was a priest in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A viewing will be held Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oakley LDS Stake Center. Funeral services will be at the Oakley, ID Stake Center on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of Gabe’s life and dinner will follow at the Oakley City Park (no limits on attendance and the community is invited), beginning at 5 PM til dusk with fireworks to follow.
Due to the mandated 99-person-or-less attendance policy at a Church service, the funeral service at the Church is intended to be for family members and close friends only, others are invited to view the service via a live webcast at morrisonfuneralhome.net
