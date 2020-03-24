Obituary: Frederick Paul Kloepfer

Fred’s interests always revolved around his family. Together they loved to go boating, camping, hunting, snowmobiling and many other activities. If you ever sat down and had a conversation with Fred, the conversation would always go back to cars he has owned, how much he loved his beautiful wife and, of course, he could always talk about his business. Fred’s membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has always been an important part of his life and values.

Fred was preceded in death by his son, Paul Harold Kloepfer; granddaughter, Alisa Joy Kloepfer; parents, Frederick and Margaret Kloepfer; and siblings: Gladys, Eldon, Margaret, Anna Faye, Leona, Constance, Karl and Owen.

Fred is survived by his wife, Janet (Balling) Kloepfer; his six children; and his two sisters, Janice Blanchard and Geneva Manaton.

The family of Fred would like to thank the staff at Minidoka Home Health Care, Pomerelle Place and Harrison’s Hope for the loving care that they gave to our husband and father.