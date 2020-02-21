Obituary: Frederick Nichols Culver

February 16, 1964—February 15, 2020

Frederick (Fred) Nichols Culver, one day shy of his 56th birthday, left us unexpectedly on February 15, 2020. Fred was an amazing father, husband, brother, grandpa, friend, and a co-worker, was taken too soon.

He was born on February 16, 1964, the son of Lawrence and Phyllis Culver. They resided in Twin Falls, Idaho and enjoyed many summer days at a family cabin in Grouse Creek, Utah.

He was an avid hunter, shooter, and outdoorsman—his element of serenity. As an adolescent, trapping and Boy Scouts were a couple of passions. He stopped just shy of completing his Eagle Scout badge, as FFA then took over.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

With his family, he spent many good times arrowhead hunting and keeping his eagle eyes alert to find river rock to place around the family’s house.

Upon graduation from Twin Falls High School in 1982, Fred became a long-time employee of Inland Crane, Inc. working over 23 years for the company. He was a jack of all trades and a wealth of knowledge. Whether you knew Fred for years or five minutes, he immediately became a friend that was as loyal as the day was long. When Fred wasn’t wearing his hard hat on a job site, he could be found in one of his many cowboy hats, sporting a contagious smile and a dry sense of humor.