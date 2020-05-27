Obituary: Frederick Bond Walker

Fred was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 31, 1952 to Eugene and Helen Walker. When Fred was 13, he started working with his dad in the family well drilling and pump service business, Walker Water Systems, Inc. A year later, Fred applied for his driller’s license, took and passed the test. He learned how to drive while out in the desert drilling and worked with his dad on weekends and in the summers until he was out of college. In 1976 he became a partner in the family business. After his parents died, Fred and his sister, Cyndie, continued running the family business. Fred worked until he became ill in 2017. He was an avid reader and found he really enjoyed history. He had a very positive outlook on life, loved to tease and had a contagious smile.