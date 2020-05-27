Obituary: Frederick Bond Walker

July 31, 1952—May 22, 2020
Frederick Bond Walker “Fred”, age 67, passed away May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife and children after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.
Fred was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 31, 1952 to Eugene and Helen Walker. When Fred was 13, he started working with his dad in the family well drilling and pump service business, Walker Water Systems, Inc. A year later, Fred applied for his driller’s license, took and passed the test. He learned how to drive while out in the desert drilling and worked with his dad on weekends and in the summers until he was out of college. In 1976 he became a partner in the family business. After his parents died, Fred and his sister, Cyndie, continued running the family business. Fred worked until he became ill in 2017. He was an avid reader and found he really enjoyed history. He had a very positive outlook on life, loved to tease and had a contagious smile.
Fred met his wife Pat in 1978 and married June 7, 1980 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. They have two children, Robert Walker, Tucson, AZ and Cathryn (Shane) Hummel, Renton, WA. Fred was very proud of his children’s accomplishments. He went to all their activities, spent many weekends at the family cabin and loved teaching them how to ski.
Fred was on several committees for the Idaho Ground Water Association and was president in 1982-1983. He served almost 10 years as a Twin Falls Rural Fire District Protection Commissioner until his death.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Helen Walker. He is survived by his wife, Pat, their children, and his sister Cyndie (Mark) Koffer.
The Walker family would like to thank our family and friends, the doctors and nurses at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, and Harrison’s Hope hospice for their care, support and compassion during Fred’s illness.
Fred requested no funeral. A celebration of life will be planned later in the summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Idaho Ground Water Association Crisis Fund in memory of Fred Walker, P.O. Box 2624, Boise, ID 83701, or a charity of your choice.
