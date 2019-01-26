July 10, 1958 – January 13, 2019
On January 13, 2019 Lee lost his battle to ALS, less than 14 months from his original diagnosis. Lee was a resident of Hollister, Idaho during his final year. Lee was born on July 10, 1958 to Sidney “SB” and Fronie (Kammerzell) Scantling in Dublin, Texas.
Lee lived a full life. He ranched and rode bulls in the rodeo in his younger years before moving to San Diego and joining the Navy. Lee spent 14 years in the Navy and toured the world and received his degree in mechanical engineering. His last ship was the U.S.S. Midway. After leaving the Navy, Lee spent time welding and working construction before he entered the gaming industry and was hired by Barona Resort and Casino in San Diego County. Lee worked for Barona for 18 years. After Barona, Lee worked for Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, NV, then Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, OR. From there Lee went to work for Jacob’s Entertainment, Inc. in Blackhawk, Colorado. Lee left the gaming industry in 2013 and moved to El Cajon, CA, where he opened his own business servicing mobile and modular homes before being forced to retire when he was diagnosed as legally blind.
Lee loved to hike, kayak, hunt, fish, and travel. He loved meeting people, spending time around his firepit visiting with friends and family, and cooking, especially grilling. He always cooked for an army, but hated leftovers, so anyone who came for supper always had something to take home with them. He loved his Traeger and was well known for his brisket, tri tips, and ribs! Lee’s other passion was the Dallas Cowboys football team, which he stayed faithful to until the end (although he joked that he would list them as Pallbearers for letting him down again for Superbowl Champions the past 23 years).
Lee loved his family and included many friends in his family circle. He was preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, Sidney Bueford Jr.; sisters, Juanita May Scantling and Catherine Marie Couch. He is survived by his spouse, Angela (Calkins); daughter, Rachelle Gall and her three children and soon-to-be grandchild; sons, Justin Lee Scantling and his four children and one grandchild; Waylon Scantling and his eight children; Dustin Scantling and his two children; Justin Garrett Scantling and his four children, and Kati Calkins and her child. Lee is also survived by his sister, Nora Christine Whitely; and brothers, Donald Wayne and Lee Wayne.
A special thank you to all of his friends, whom he considered family, who kept in contact and kept his spirits up during his battle with ALS, especially Barry Zauss, Billy Alexander, Rusty Buckley, Mike Payne, Gina Rich, Curt Spencer, Tina Drake, Morton Thompson, Lois Slane, and Jim and Pat Calkins. Lee’s family would also like to thank the Boise VA ALS Care Team, the ALS Association Evergreen Chapter, First Southern Baptist Church, Encompass Home Health & Hospice, and Horizon Home Health & Hospice for their dedication and efforts to help us through this horrible disease. Thank you also to Farmers Funeral Chapel for their assistance during these final days.
There will be a “Celebration of Life with Military Honors” held for Lee at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home, 2692 Highway 93, Hollister, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the ALS Association, in hopes that a cure will be found.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Lee’s family at his memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
