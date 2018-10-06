Obituary: Freddie Lee Griggs

November 16, 1946 – October 2, 2018
Freddie Lee Griggs, 72, of Filer, Idaho, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
Fred was born on November 16, 1946, the seventh child of Fate and Marie Griggs, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Fred attended school in Castleford, and graduated in 1965. On April 7, 1967, Fred and Sheryl Worthington were married in Twin Falls. At the time of their marriage, Fred was working for Noh Sheep Co., in Castleford. Moving to Twin Falls, he worked at a few different jobs. Then in the fall of 1967, he was hired by Union Motors, the Ford Garage. He worked there until February, 1995. In 1995 Leo Lortz and Fred became partners in J&L Wheel Alignment & Repair in Buhl.
We spent our weekends and evenings fishing, camping, riding quads, and enjoying family outings. In June of 2008, Fred and Leo retired. In 2011, Fred and Sheryl became snowbirds and headed to Arizona each winter until the end of the winter season of 2015. Due to health issues, snowbirding had to cease. Over the years, Fred enjoyed hunting (deer, antelope, sage grouse, and chucker) and fishing with friends and family, playing pinochle, and enjoying being with his son and grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; son, Aaron; grandson, Brody; brother, Joey (Wanda) Griggs of Payette, Idaho; brother-in-laws, Warren Tresler of Berryville, Arkansas, Melvin Crisp of Clarkton, Washington and Kenny Blick of Gooding, Idaho; sister-in-law, Linda Griggs of Buhl, Idaho; nephews, Ed (Julie) Griggs, Justin (Chris) Griggs and Jody (Bethany) Griggs, who Fred was real close to, and other nieces and nephews that are too numerous to list.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fate and Marie Griggs; two brothers, Bobby and Billy Griggs and three sisters, Fayerene Crisp, Irene Blick and Lorene Tresler.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the LDS Church, 841 W. Midway, Filer, Idaho. There will be an open microphone, if anyone would like to share stories of Fred with everyone. Lunch will be provided by the Cedar Draw Ward Relief Society.
