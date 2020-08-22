Obituary: Fred Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 9, 1950-July 29, 2020

Fred Lynne Smith passed away on July 29th at St. Luke’s in Boise, after a few years of struggling with health issues. He was born Dec 9th, 1950 in Jerome, Idaho where he attended schools and grew up.

He then joined the US. Marines and served in Vietnam. He spent many years roofing in the Sun Valley and Hailey areas. His hobbies included: drawing, painting, playing guitar, singing, listening to music, and always trying to catch that big fish.

Fred is survived by his mother Lorean Kennison, Smith, Fouts; children: Gary, Fred, Angie, Steve, Brian, and Mindy; brothers: Mike (Billie) Smith, Bob (Delores) Smith; Sisters: Jo Ann (Ron) Hulinsky, Kathy Perme (Steve Owens); many grandchildren, Nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He is proceeded in death by his father Pete Smith, two wives, Sandra and Linda, and one daughter Launa.

There was a celebration of life on Aug 8th for family and friends at his son Brian’s home. Fred always said, Goodbye sounded to final, so we’ll say as he did, “we’ll see you later” Fred.

Cremation is under the direction of Bowmans Funeral Chapel.

