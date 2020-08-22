Obituary: Fred Smith

December 9, 1950-July 29, 2020
Fred Lynne Smith passed away on July 29th at St. Luke’s in Boise, after a few years of struggling with health issues. He was born Dec 9th, 1950 in Jerome, Idaho where he attended schools and grew up.
He then joined the US. Marines and served in Vietnam. He spent many years roofing in the Sun Valley and Hailey areas. His hobbies included: drawing, painting, playing guitar, singing, listening to music, and always trying to catch that big fish.
Fred is survived by his mother Lorean Kennison, Smith, Fouts; children: Gary, Fred, Angie, Steve, Brian, and Mindy; brothers: Mike (Billie) Smith, Bob (Delores) Smith; Sisters: Jo Ann (Ron) Hulinsky, Kathy Perme (Steve Owens); many grandchildren, Nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He is proceeded in death by his father Pete Smith, two wives, Sandra and Linda, and one daughter Launa.
There was a celebration of life on Aug 8th for family and friends at his son Brian’s home. Fred always said, Goodbye sounded to final, so we’ll say as he did, “we’ll see you later” Fred.
Cremation is under the direction of Bowmans Funeral Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.