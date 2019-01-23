November 12, 1947—January 20, 2019
Fred Leslie Coggburn, 71, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday evening, January 20, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.
Fred was born November 12, 1947 in Boise, Idaho, the son of Jack and Ruth Coggburn. He grew up in Boise until they moved to Twin Falls where Fred attended Twin Falls High School, graduating in 1966. He went on to further his education at the University of Washington and Northwest Christian College where he earned his Bachelor of Theology degree.
On March 21, 1970, Fred married the love of his life, Vicki Lynn Black in Eugene, Oregon. Together they raised two children, Daniel and Bethany.
Following college, Fred pastored Christian churches in Tennessee for a few years then moved to Iowa to do the same. In 1980, Fred and Vicki moved back to Twin Falls where Fred worked at Allison Feed Mills for a short time. In 1981, he went to work for Paul and Roberta Reynolds at Reynolds Funeral Chapel. At the time of Fred’s passing, he was working as the Office Manager for Reynolds Chapel, a job he excelled at for over 37 years. He loved to serve the families by utilizing his creative computer skills.
As well as working a full time job, Fred also worked at Rock Creek Community Church for over 12 years as the music minister. He loved music and he loved his Lord and showed it every time he sang and led the music.
Fred was a humble man that gave of himself freely to anyone. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his yard and roses. He read and studied all the time especially science and history. Fred loved to serve others whether it was at church, work or out in the community. He was a long time member of the Twin Falls Lions Club. He was also a proud husband, father and grandfather to his grandson, Jacob. He will be truly missed by many.
Fred is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Vicki Coggburn of Twin Falls; two children, Dan (Jen) Coggburn of Oregon City, Oregon and Bethany Coggburn of Twin Falls as well as his grandson Jacob Coggburn. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth Parr of Fresno, California and his sister Sue (Ken) Dewey also of Fresno, California. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Coggburn.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls with Pastor Mark Browne officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.reynoldschapel.com.
